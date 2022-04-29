TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.47

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 3301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

