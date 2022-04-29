TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%.
Shares of TCBK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 110,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.
TCBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.
About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.