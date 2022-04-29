TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.7-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,876. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.98.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

