Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Tripio (TRIO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $1.16 million and $31,026.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00030960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00100440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.