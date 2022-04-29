Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Tronox stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tronox by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tronox by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 623,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

