TrueChain (TRUE) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $135,653.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00244053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100782 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

