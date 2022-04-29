Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $50.25 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.