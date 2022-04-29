Truist Financial Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $650.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $800.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $760.71.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $515.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.38. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.