Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

TRUP traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,054. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trupanion by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.