Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.99, but opened at $62.01. Trupanion shares last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 10,010 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock worth $2,422,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

