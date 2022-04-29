Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.
TRMK opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.
TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
