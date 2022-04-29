Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

TRMK opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

