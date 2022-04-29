Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 3,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPB. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

