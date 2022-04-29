Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $12,844.44 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $12,844.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $30.20 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.