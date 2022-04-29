Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.