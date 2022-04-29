Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $405.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.42.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $403.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $368.72 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.96 and a 200-day moving average of $474.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

