U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, U Network has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $479,785.47 and $2,275.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About U Network
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars.
