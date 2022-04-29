U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,532,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $310,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

NYSE USB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 579,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,606. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.