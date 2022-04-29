U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.