U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $18.58. 1,531,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Silica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

