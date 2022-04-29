U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $18.58. 1,531,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.94.
In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.