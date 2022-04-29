Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €47.00 ($50.54) to €38.10 ($40.97) in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.02.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

