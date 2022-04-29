UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €630.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €630.00 ($677.42) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($645.16) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

