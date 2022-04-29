UBS Group Cuts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 254

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KRDXF opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.79. Kardex has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

