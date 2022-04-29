UBS Group Cuts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 254

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
KRDXF opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.79. Kardex has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $337.50.
