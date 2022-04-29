UBS Group Increases Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,295

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNGet Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,295 ($16.51) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.54) to GBX 1,442 ($18.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 86,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

