UBS Group Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $500.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $620.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $619.58.

ALGN opened at $304.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.85.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

