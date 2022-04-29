UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

UCB stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. UCB has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

