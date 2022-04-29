Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Udemy stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 592,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14. Udemy has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

