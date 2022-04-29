UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 180,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.63. 42,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. UDR has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

