UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 35,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. UDR has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UDR by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

