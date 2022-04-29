UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 35,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. UDR has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UDR by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

