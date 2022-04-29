UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. UFP Industries has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,271. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

