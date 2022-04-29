Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,867. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.