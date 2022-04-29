Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.
Shares of ULBI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Ultralife (Get Rating)
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
