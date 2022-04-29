Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

Shares of ULBI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultralife stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ultralife Co. ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Ultralife worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

