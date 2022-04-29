Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.23 ($33.58).

Shares of UN01 opened at €24.40 ($26.24) on Monday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($45.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

