Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.23 ($33.58).

ETR UN01 opened at €24.40 ($26.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.29. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($45.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

