United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

