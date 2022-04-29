United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

