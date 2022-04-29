United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $44,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $318.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.44. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.54.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

