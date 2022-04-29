United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,277. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.