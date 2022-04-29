Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,933. The company has a market cap of $807.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

