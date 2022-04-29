Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 241,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $392.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 44,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

