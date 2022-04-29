Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,099. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Univest Financial by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

