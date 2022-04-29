Unslashed Finance Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $16,321.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.07284621 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00057204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

