USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ USAK traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $16.41. 400,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $147.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in USA Truck by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

