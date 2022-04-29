USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on USNA. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.