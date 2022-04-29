USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.
Shares of USNA stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.
Several brokerages have issued reports on USNA. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.