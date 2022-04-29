USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.79. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

