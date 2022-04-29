USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.
Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.79. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
