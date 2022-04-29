Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.000-$13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.10. 1,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,438. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.78.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.