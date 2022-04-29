VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,132,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,632,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,267,000 after buying an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. 47,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

