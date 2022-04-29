Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.39

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.39 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 32373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

