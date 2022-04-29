Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.39

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.39 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 32373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
