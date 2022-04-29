Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.