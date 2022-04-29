Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Shares Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.93 and last traded at $165.22. 22,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 18,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.81.

