Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.